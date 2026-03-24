PRAGA to Review Workshop Feedback and Budget 03.24.2026

The Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority will be holding its next regular meeting on Wednesday, March 25th.

The meeting will take place in the Norris room at Centennial park, and starts at 4 pm. This meeting the board will review feedback gathered from its public workshop on March 12th, approve the 2026 – 27 fiscal year budget, and decide on a funding mechanism.

The agenda cites several key themes from the feedback session held March 12th, where a presentation was given on SGMA implementation and the proposed budget for next fiscal year.

The agenda says participants expressed concern over a significant portion of the budget going to administrative costs, limited progress on groundwater management actions, and wished for clearer and more accessible information on PRAGA activities. The board will receive this feedback, and review the proposed $1.1 million budget for next fiscal year.

So far, the most supported funding mechanism by the board and the public from feedback sessions is to charge users based on volumetric use from prop 26, and to place the charge on the county tax rolls.