Paso Robles High School Launching Girls Flag Football Program 6.27.2025

Girls Flag Football

Paso Robles high school announced they will be debuting its new girls flag football program this fall.

Leading the program as head coach will be Ken Hammond. Girls flag football is a fast-paced, non-contact version of American football where players wear flag belts, pulled by the opposing team to signify a tackle. Flag football is also set to be an olympic sport for both men and women at the 2028 Los Angeles games.

An informational meeting for all interested athletes and families for girls flag football will be held Monday, July 13th at 10 am in Bearcat hall.

Tryouts begin Monday, July 28th at War Memorial field at Lewis Flamson junior high.