Interim city attorney for the city of Morro Bay, Robert Schultz, says the city council voted 3 -2 in closed session on Tuesday to dismiss their current city manager, Yvonne Kimball.

The dissenting votes were mayor Carla Wixom and councilmember Jeff Eckles. There was no listed reason for Kimball’s termination by city officials.

She was first hired in 2023, with an annual salary of $217,474 plus benefits; she will receive a six month severance following her termination, about $110,000.