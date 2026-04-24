Paso Robles Holding Coffee With The City on April 30th – 04.24.2026

The next “Coffee with the City” event for Paso Robles will be held on Thursday, April 30th.

Coffee with the City events take place at 7:30 am in the Patina room at Cal Coast Brewery, 1346 Railroad street. The event is an informal and informational community meeting, designed to provide residents with insight into current issues, projects, and topics city staff is working on.

Each session typically includes a presentation by city staff followed by a question-and-answer discussion, scheduled for about one hour. The April 30th conversation will be for the upcoming city budget for fiscal years 2026 – 2028.

Staff will discuss the city’s major policy topics, planned capital improvement projects, financial projections for the coming year, and more.