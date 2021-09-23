Paso Robles in Travel & Leisure Magazine 9.23.2021

Travel and Leisure Magazine names Paso Robles one of the ten best small town for retirees in the United States.

The magazine highlighted the city’s weather, access to outdoor activities, the Farmers Market on Tuesday and the family events produced by Norma Moye and the volunteers with the Main Street Association.

The recent Census indicates of 30,000 residents, about 5,000 are retirees.

Other cities on the top ten list include Coolidge, Arizona; Cedar City, Florida; Bristol, Vermont; Hamilton, Montana and Fredericksburg, Texas.