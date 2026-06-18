Paso Robles Juneteenth Celebration This Saturday – 06.17.2026

Juneteenth Jubilee will be holding a Juneteenth celebration in the Paso Robles downtown city park this Saturday from 1 to 4 pm.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, observed on the day in 1865 when union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas.

The celebration this Saturday will feature keynote speaker Dr. Eurydice Stanley, retired army lieutenant colonel. Also present will be dancers, songs, a kid play zone, food, and a celebration of black culture and achievements. I

n observance of the federal holiday, the city of Paso Robles offices will be closed on Friday, June 19th.