Templeton Fire Reminds Residents of Fireworks Policies For 4th of July – 06.17.2026

TCSD Press Release July 4th Fireworks

As the fourth of July holiday approaches, the Templeton Fire department reminds residents there will be zero tolerance for illegal fireworks.

Templeton Fire also says some of the regulations have changed regarding safe and sane fireworks. These fireworks may be sold, possessed, and used with in district boundaries, and are defined under California health and safety code section 12529. Changes to regulations are where safe and sane fireworks may be discharged: only on privately owned, non-commercial property, and only with the permission of the property owner. Fireworks are prohibited in streets, the public right-of-way, parking lots, sidewalks, commercial properties, and more.

Fireworks may also only be discharged between 12 pm and 10 pm on the fourth of July. Additionally, violations may result in criminal penalties and fines.