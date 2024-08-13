Paso Robles Juvenile Arrested For Felony Hit-And-Run 8.13.2024

The California Highway Patrol released a statement of a felony hit-and-run that took place in Paso Robles on Sunday afternoon.

The release says a 15-year-old juvenile was driving a 2013 chevy Camaro, northbound on River road in the 6400 area. The release says he was driving at an unsafe speed, at approximately 80 to 90 miles per hour, and was unable to slow down enough to make a turn. The vehicle veered off the roadway and rolled over several times, sustaining major damage.

The juvenile and the front passenger, also a juvenile, both received minor injuries from the collision. However, the rear passenger, 22-year-old Raul Santiago Cortez, was not wearing his seatbelt, and was ejected from the vehicle, sustaining major injuries. The two juveniles fled the scene, and did not render aid to the rear passenger.

Following an investigation, the juvenile driver and passenger were located. The driver was arrested, charged with felony hit and run, and admitted into San Luis Obispo county juvenile hall.