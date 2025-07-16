Paso Robles PD Arrest Five From Probation Check 7.16.2025

Press Release Probation Parole Operations 07-14-25

The Paso Robles police department, along with various other agencies including the San Luis Obispo county probation department, conducted a city-wide probation and parole compliance operation.

The department says twenty-three subjects were contacted based on their parole or probation status. The following five subjects were arrested and booked into the county jail after officers located items such as drugs or ammunition.

32-year-old Joshua Reynolds for possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

51-year-old Angelica Lopez for being under the influence of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

59-year-old Danielle Mitchell for possession of drug paraphernalia.

46-year-old Todd Wern for possession of ammunition and violation of probation.

And 28-year-old Alexis Nusico-Isidro for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.