Former AG Mayor Candidate Pleads Not Guilty to Election Fraud Charges 7.16.2025

Former mayoral candidate in Arroyo Grande, Gaea Powell, pled not guilty yesterday to nine election fraud charges from the county district attorney’s office.

These charges were first announced by the DA’s office last month, relating to both the 2022 and 2024 elections, where they say Powell fraudulently voted and declared candidacy in Arroyo Grande, where she did not reside in. Instead, according to the DA’s office, she resided just outside of the city.

Another charge alleges that Powell failed to file campaign finance reports, as required by law. Eight of the alleged charges are felonies, and one is a misdemeanor. If convicted, Powell could face jail time or probation.

Her next court date will be on August 11th.