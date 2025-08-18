Paso Robles Pioneer Day Kick-Off Party in September – 8.18.2025

The Paso Robles Pioneer Day committee will be holding a kick-off party for the 95th annual Pioneer Day parade.

The party will be held on September 27th at 4:30 pm at the Estrella Warbirds museum campus, 4251 Dry Creek road. This year’s royalty will also be present at the kick-off party: Queen Lorraine Cagliero, and Marshal Gary Tucker.

The evening will feature music, dancing, a delicious barbecue dinner, a silent & live auction, and casino games.

Tickets can be purchased online at: pasoroblespioneerday.org, you can call (805) 423 – 7758, or you can visit Mid Coast Mower & Saw, Atascadero or Columbia Home Builders, or American Riviera Bank, Paso Robles.