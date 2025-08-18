PRAGA Holding Special Meeting This Afternoon 8.18.2025

The Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority will be holding a special meeting this afternoon at 1 pm.

The meeting will be held in the Paso Robles city council chambers. The special meeting’s agenda calls for an action to address the existing commitment deficit and board directions to fund PRAGA through December 2025.

The recommendation is to have the GSAS collectively contribute 300 thousand dollars to fund PRAGA through December 2025.

You can attend the meeting in person, or watch online using the Zoom link found on the agenda.