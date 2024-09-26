Paso Robles Pioneer Day Kick-Off Party This Weekend 9.26.2024

Paso Robles Pioneer Day for 2024 is coming up on Saturday, October 12th in downtown Paso Robles.

This weekend, on September 28th, is the Pioneer Day Kickoff Party from 4:30 to 10:00 pm at the Estrella Warbirds campus. Tickets are $65 per person, and the event includes cocktail, dinner, dessert, a live auction, casino games, and music by DJ Andy Morris.

This is also an opportunity to meet with this year’s Pioneer Day royalty: queen Bonnie Cary Thorndyke, and Marshal Dick Woodland. This year’s belle is Paso Robles high school senior, Reese Jaureguy.

Tickets for the kick-off party can be purchased at the door, American Riviera Bank, Woods Family Pest Control, Mid Coast Mower & Saw, or at the Pioneer Day website.