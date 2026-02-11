Paso Robles Planning Commission Recommends Changes to Cannabis Code 02.11.2026

Changes to the city’s municipal code regarding cannabis will return to the Paso Robles city council in a future meeting.

The planning commission discussed several changes last night regarding cannabis businesses, and unanimously recommended changes drafted to them after discussion. Previously the city allowed the operation of delivery, non-storefront medicinal cannabis only.

Recommended changes to the municipal code would allow the operation of non-storefront retail cannabis businesses. The changes must still go through the city council for discussion and approval before they take effect.