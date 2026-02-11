Tickets For Annual Poly Rodeo Go On Sale Today 02.11.2026

The 84th Annual Poly Royal Rodeo will return April 9th through the 11th at Cal Poly’s largest outdoor venue, the Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

Tickets for the rodeo will go on sale today at noon. The event will kick off on Thursday, April 9th with “a special motorcross performance by The Flying Cowboyz,” followed by high intensity bullfighting.

The annual rodeo performances will then begin Friday, April 10th, and Saturday the 11th, starting at 6:30 pm each day. Also on the lineup is a professional drone show and concerts.

Tickets are $50 for general admission, with a limited number of VIP tickets available for $150. For tickets, you can go to: https://ticketscalpoly.evenue.net/events/cpr