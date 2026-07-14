Paso Robles Planning Commission to Discuss Non-Storefront Retail Cannabis 07.14.2026

In its may meeting, the Paso Robles city council directed staff to develop a cannabis regulatory permit and remove the cap of three such businesses in the city.

The planning commission will meet tonight at 6:30 pm to discuss council’s recommendations, and consider a recommendation to allow for adult-use, non-storefront retail cannabis in the city. Proposed amendments to the municipal code would also require non-storefront cannabis businesses to receive a cannabis regulatory permit, allowing the city to continuously monitor owners and employees of cannabis businesses within city limits. The proposed ordinances would not allow storefront retail, cultivation, manufacturing, testing laboratories, distribution, microbusinesses, and temporary cannabis events.

The planning commission’s meeting will be held tonight at 6:30 pm in the Norris room at Centennial park.