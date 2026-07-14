Paso Robles Nominated as Best Wine Region in USA Today From Readers’ Choice Award 07.14.2026

Paso Robles has been nominated in the top 10 best wine regions for USA Today readers’ Choice Awards.

Paso Robles is described as having “gorgeous views, intricate diversity, and five-star hospitality… [offering] everything from small-batch tasting in the vineyard with tiny family wineries to some of the most breathtaking vistas with the capacity to welcome a crowd.”

Community members, visitors, and wine enthusiasts are encouraged to vote for Paso Robles once per day through Monday, July 20th to help showcase Paso Robles wine country on the national stage.

The voting can be done online.