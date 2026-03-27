Paso Robles Reminds Property Owners of Weed Abatement For Upcoming Fire Season 03.27.2026

2026 Weed Abatement Requirements Press Release

Paso Fire & Emergency Services has released a statement, reminding residents and property owners of the city’s weed abatement ordinance.

Property inspections for weed abatement requirements will begin May 12th. The purpose of weed abatement is to decrease fire hazards caused by vegetation growth and the accumulation of combustible debris. Property owners are required to clear all dead leaves, weed, brush, trees, and tree limbs. The clearance should be a minimum of 50 feet in width at the perimeter of the property and from any roadway.

Weed abatement requirements are for all portions of someone’s property, including their backyard. For more information on weed abatement requirements, you can visit the city’s website.