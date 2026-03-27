Two Injured From Vehicle Crash on Highway 46 East 03.27.2026

Injury TC 46

Two people suffered major injuries from yesterday’s crash on highway 46.

Three vehicles collided at the intersection of highway 46 east and Union road in Paso Robles at about 5:21 am, according to the Paso Robles police department. Two people had to be extricated from one of the vehicles, and were transported to a local hospital with major injuries. The Paso Robles police department says none of the other occupants went to the hospital from the scene.

Highway 46 east was closed from the intersection to Jardine road for several hours, reopening by about 8:19 am, according to CHP. The Paso Robles police department is continuing to investigate the incident.