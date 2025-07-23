Paso Robles Residents Offered Free Chipping Program 7.23.2025

Chipping Program Press Release

Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services has partnered with the San Luis Obispo county fire safe council to offer a free chipping program to residents.

Funded by the state of California, Paso Fire says this service will help support wildfire preparedness by removing hazardous vegetation. By signing up and following the proper guidelines, a local, licensed, and insured contractor will chip the vegetation you gather, and haul it away from your property.

To make a reservation and review guidelines, visit: chipperday.com/slofsc. Reservations must be made at least seven days in advance.

Paso fire thanks you for helping to make Paso Robles a fire-safe community.