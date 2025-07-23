Paso PD Investigating Vandalism Case, $1k Reward For Info 7.23.2025

caltrops – Copy

The Paso Robles police department detective bureau has announced they are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in an active vandalism investigation.

The department says they are investigating a series of incidents involving the deliberate placement of Caltrops, metal spikes designed to puncture vehicle tires, on public roadways. The department says they have documented more than 40 incidents where vehicles sustained tire damage due to these devices since early spring, and received a new wave of calls reporting similar damage on July 21st.

The latest cluster of incidents occurred primarily along Creston road and the Riverside/Black Oak area.

Motorists who have been affected are encouraged to file a report by calling the Paso Robles police department, or filing a report online.