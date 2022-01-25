Paso Robles School Board 01.25.2022

Paso Robles school board meets tonight at the district office board room.

The board will get a presentation from Virginia Peterson elementary school and much later in the meeting set a date and time for a study session on elementary attendance boundaries and program location.

Possibly on February 8th.

The board will also get an overview of the trustee redistricting process.

Chief business officer Brad Pawlowski, and administrators Tom Harrington, Jennifer Gaviola and Erin Haley will be making numerous presentations at tonight’s Paso Robles school board meeting.