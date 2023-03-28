Paso Robles School Board 03.28.2023

Another battleground in the north county is the Paso Robles school board.

Ballots were mailed out last week. And last Wednesday at a candidates forum, each of the two candidates described what they felt is the top priority for the board.

Ed Cabrera was the moderator. Candidate Angela Hollander said she felt reading in the primary grades and safety were the top two priorities. Kenny said safety in the schools for students and teachers is his number one priority.

You may remember the elected school board chose Kenny Enny to fill a vacancy on the board. He was removed after a school district staff person circulated a petition to remove him. Thus, we are having an election.

