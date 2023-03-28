Helios Dayspring 03.28.2023

Federal officials release cannabis mogul Helios Dayspring from federal prison last week. He is either in home confinement or a halfway house.

Dayspring is serving a 22-month sentence for bribery and tax fraud. He served just seven months in prison. He is scheduled for release next January.

After his home was raided by lawmen, Dayspring admitted to paying thousands of dollars in bribes to former San Luis Obispo county supervisor Adam Hill. In exchange for the cash bribes, Dayspring received favorable votes on his cannabis business interests. Hill was a close ally of supervisor Bruce Gibson. Hill died of a drug overdose.

Dayspring agreed to plead guilty to bribery and tax evasion, pay $3.4 million in restitution to the IRS, and cooperate in the government’s ongoing investigation as part of a plea agreement.