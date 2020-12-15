Paso Robles School Board 12.15.2020

The Paso Robles school board meets tonight at the district office. Although the board will be physically present, no one other than the school board and staff is allowed to attend. It’s another virtual meeting to be zoomed to interested community members. You can access the district’s zoom address on their website.

Around five, the school board will conduct an evaluation of the job performed by superintendent Curt Dubost. That evaluation is scheduled to occur by the current board before the meeting. It’s called the superintendent mid-year evaluation.

The board will thank retiring members of the school board, Joan Summers, Joel Peterson, and Mrs. Stephanie Ulibarri. Peterson and summers served multiple terms. They each served for eight years. Each were staunch supporters of superintendent Chris Williams. Ulibarri served only one term of two years, during which she nominated Joel Peterson president of the school board and served as president herself.

The new board will be sworn in. Taking the oath of office tonight- Dorian Baker, Jim Reed and Nathan Williams. Each newly elected board member’s term will expire in 2024. Incumbent Chris Bausch will also continue on the board following his reelection.

On tonight’s agenda, a proposal that the board of trustees will schedule a special board meeting in January to discuss the grand jury report. Trustee Chris Bausch requested such a meeting when the grand jury released their report, but current board president Stephanie Ulibarri refused to schedule it. So, the incoming board may discuss the grand jury report next month. Issues like mismanagement of taxpayer money, malfeasance, which was denied by superintendent Curt Dubost, but substantiated by the grand jury. They may discuss the fiduciary responsibility of the previous board for the financial debacle which occurred during superintendent Chris Williams term. And the effort by the previous board to stifle any investigation into malfeasance and corruption by board members and administrators.

That Paso Robles school board meeting begins at 5:00 this afternoon, and it may be a long one.