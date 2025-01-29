Paso Robles School Board Approves School Accountability Report Cards 1.29.2025

Every year, the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is required by state law to complete, approve, and publish school accountability report cards (SARC) for its facilities.

SARC cards contain grading and evaluations on the performance and condition of each public school. Evaluations include school facility conditions, student demographics, availability of textbooks, graduation & dropout rates, student performance, and administrative salaries.

SARC reports are available for the public to view at each of the schools’ websites, under “About Us.”

The school board approved the most recent SARC reports in its meeting last night.