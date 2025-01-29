Morro Bay City Council Adopts Ordinance Blocking Battery Storage Facilities 1.29.2025

In its meeting last night, the Morro Bay city council voted unanimously to adopt an urgency ordinance to prohibit battery energy storage systems within the city limits.

The agenda says this was made in response to a recent proposition by Cistra Energy, proposing a 600-megawatt battery storage system in the city limits, which members of the public have repeatedly raised concerns about. These were intensified after a power plant fire broke out in Moss Landing on January 16th.

Urgency ordinances are permitted to be adopted by legislative bodies, according to state government code, when there are findings there is a current and immediate threat to public health, safety, or welfare.

To allow time for the city to address compatibility issues with Bess Facilities, the council adopted this ordinance, effective 45 days, after which it can be extended for another two years.