01-25-25 Special Board Meeting Agenda- English

The Paso Robles school board will be holding a special meeting tomorrow morning at 8:30 am.

The meeting’s purpose is to discuss the district’s strategic planning preparation process. This will include who should be included, and potential dates for the next steps.

As this is a special meeting, public comment is only allowed on agendized items.

The meeting takes place in the board meeting room in the district office.