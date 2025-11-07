Paso Robles School Board Special Meeting This Saturday 11.07.2025

11-08-25 Special Board Meeting English

The Paso Robles school board will be conducting a special meeting this Saturday, November 8th at 9 am in the district board room.

The special meeting’s one agenda item is a workshop to discuss the strategic plan. Staff will present the proposed action plans developed in alignment with the overarching strategic plan previously approved by the board; each action plan will outline targeted objectives, key initiatives, implementation timelines, and performance indicators.

As this is a special meeting, public comments are only allowed for the agendized item.

There will be no online broadcast for this meeting.