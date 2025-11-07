Man Sentenced to 14 Years to Life in Prison For Violent DUI Incident 11.07.2025

48-year-old Ryan James Johnson has been sentenced to serve 14 years plus 25 years to life in state prison.

Johnson was convicted by a jury of felony driving under the influence causing great bodily harm, hit and run, and reckless driving earlier this year. Johnson was driving northbound on the southbound lanes of the US 101 in San Luis Obispo while under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana. He crashed into multiple vehicles causing injuries.

Johnson also has a “significant prior criminal history,” according to the DA’s office. This includes residential burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of robbery involving multiple victims.

The DA’s office says the life sentence “Holds Ryan Johnson fully accountable for his violent actions and sends a strong message that repeat offenders who endanger our citizens… will be prosecuted and sentenced to the fullest extent of the law.”