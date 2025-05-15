Paso Robles School District Announces New Appointments to 3 Positions 5.15.2025

_Rachel Gustafson

The Paso Robles joint unified school district announced appointments to three positions in the district.

Former assistant principal at Paso Robles high school, Ms. Rachel Gustafson, will begin serving as coordinator of student services starting July 1, 2025. She will be responsible for leading the district’s positive behavioral interventions and supports system, and overseeing student attendance initiatives.

The district also announced Dr. Brandon Duncan has been appointed as principal of Lewis Flamson junior high school. He has over 24 years in education, and has served as principal from McKee middle school in Bakersfield since 2016. The district says his extensive background in curriculum development, instructional practices, and school operations are all key components to a thriving junior high school.

And the district announced Andrea Kittelson has been appointed as the new director of data, assessment, and plan alignment for the 2025 – 26 school year. She will oversee the coordination and analysis of district-wide data to support strategic planning and effective implemental of educational initiatives.