Paso Robles School District Launches Year-Round Bus Driver Position 10.15.2025

Paso Robles Schools Launch Innovative Year-Round Bus Driver Position

The Paso Robles school district has announced they have launched a unique, year-round position to help address a nationwide bus driver shortage.

The new position: transportation & facilities support technician, offers full-time year-round employment, unlike a traditional 10-month bus driver position. Superintendent Jennifer Loftus said: “By offering year-round work, paid training, and strong benefits, we’re making Paso Robles one of the most attractive districts for drivers in the region.”

The hybrid position requires employees to not only drive a school bus for student transportation, but also care and maintain school grounds, including landscaping and minor repairs.

The employee will rotate between these duties depending on the needs of the district and their assigned schedule.