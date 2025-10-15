Missing San Luis Obispo Man Dies Shortly After Being Found 10.15.2025

The county sheriff’s office announced they have located an at-risk missing person.

86-year-old James Quinn was found in a field near San Luis Obispo Country Club by members of the sheriff’s rescue team. He was first reported missing on October 13th.

The sheriff’s office says he was unresponsive when he was located. He received immediate medical attention but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The sheriff’s office says this investigation is still ongoing, with no further information available at this time.