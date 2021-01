The Paso Robles school board held two meetings yesterday. At 4:00, they continued a meeting addressing the recent ground jury report. They discussed recommendations by the grand jury. One issue relates to nepotism and cronyism.

Superintendent Curt Dubost says it’s not right for the district to favor in house candidates for positions in the district. The school board did not finish their discussion of recommendations by grand jury. They will continue at 4:00 next Tuesday, January 19th.