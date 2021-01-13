Murder Suspect Sentenced 1.13.2021

One of four men allegedly paid to kill a Paso Robles man in 2013 will spend the next two decades in prison. The ruling handed down by a San Luis Obispo superior court judge Monday.

The San Luis Obispo county district attorney’s office announced in a news release yesterday. David Rodriguez Hernandez had been on the run for six years until his arrest in Mexico in February 2019. He was facing trial on charges of murder, conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree robbery.

He was accused of being one of four men paid a total of $12,000 by Maria Del Carmen Granados Fajardo to kidnap and kill 37-year-old Victor Sanchez, her ex-boyfriend. Sanchez was shot to death in the parking lot of a Paso Robles apartment building.

Rodriguez Hernandez, 45, was not accused of being the one who pulled the trigger.