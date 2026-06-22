Paso Robles School District Offering Refunds or Replacements For Yearbook 06.22.2026

The Paso Robles joint unified school district has made several options available for community members who purchased a yearbook.

The district is offering a full refund, an exchange for a revised yearbook, a replacement page insert, or a complimentary Bearcat sticker. The page insert will cover and replace pages 60 – 61 where the profane language is located, and the Bearcat stickers are designed to simply cover the content on the pages.

The profane language comes from two pictures in the yearbook containing signs from a student-led protest against immigration customs enforcement. The district also says “while we understand that members of our school community may have questions regarding the circumstances surrounding this issue, state and federal privacy laws prohibit the district from discussing personnel matters or matters involving individual students.”