Latest Election Results Project James Dantona & Jimmy Paulding Victory 06.22.2026

The county elections office has entered the final stage of processing ballots for the June 2nd, 2026 primary.

The latest update was released Friday, June 19th, and included a total of almost 99,000 ballots. About 1,800 ballots still remain to be counted. Those that remain are those needing to be researched due to damage, stray marks stains, a signature cure, or provisional ballots. Voters have until 5 pm by June 24th to cure their signature if they were contacted regarding their ballot. As of June 19th, James Dantona and Jimmy Paulding are likely to be the winners of the district 4 and district 2 supervisor race. Dantona leads the district 2 race by over 1,200 votes, and Jimmy Paulding leads by nearly 1,500 votes.

The clerk-recorder’s office still has until July 2nd to certify the results, however. All ballot processing activities throughout the canvass are open to the public, and the clerk-recorder’s office encourages community members to watch and ask questions. Clerk-recorder Elaina Cano said “only a handful of people have taken advantage of that right… it’s unfortunate, especially in this time of rampant misinformation on social media and beyond.”