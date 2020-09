This week, Paso Robles school district is expanding the school lunch program to include supper. They could not have done so without help from the Paso Robles recreation department.

Food services director Joey Vaughn tells KPRL the Rec department provided a program which the school did not have.

For more information about the food program go to the school district website, or call them. They’ll describe the locations and the times those meals are available in the Paso Robles school district.