Paso Robles to Host Open House For Niblick Road Corridor 8.06.2025

Press Release – Niblick Corridor Plan Open House August 13, 2025

The city of Paso Robles will be hosting a Community Open House for the Niblick Road Corridor improvement plan.

The open house will be held August 13th from 5:30 to 7 pm in the city council chambers. The open house will showcase the final design plans for the project, which aims to transform Niblick road into a safer, more accessible, aesthetically improved corridor for all users.

The final design marks the cumulation of a community-driven planning effort that began in 2018. Residents will have an opportunity to view detailed design plans, discuss project specifics with city staff, and provide final input.