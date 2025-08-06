Estrella Warbirds Museum Hosting Salute To Our Heroes Event in November 8.06.2025

The Estrella Warbirds museum will be hosting a “Salute to our Heroes” event on November 8th, from 10 am to 3 pm at 4251 Dry Creek road, Paso Robles.

Admission to the event is 10 dollars. Veterans, and children 12 and under may enter for free. The event will honor first responders and veterans.

Activities will include a Show N Shine Car Show, first responder displays, military vehicle displays, reenactments, paratrooper drops, and even a kid zone. The event will feature food, beer, and wine available for purchase.

Proceeds will benefit the Estrella Warbirds museum.