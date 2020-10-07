Paso School Board Approves Plan To Re-Open Schools 10.07.2020

The plan is tentative, but Paso Robles school board approves framework for reopening schools in the district over the next several months.

Ultimately, the state still has a say on what schools can do, but Tuesday’s second week of compliance with metrics in the red tier opened the door for more options.

The plan described by the administration calls for a graduate opening. The younger students in toddler kindergarten and kindergarten would return to school on a part-time “hybrid” schedule November 2, 2020. Grades 1/2 would return on a hybrid program November 16, 2020. Grades 3-5th would return on a hybrid basis on November 30th.

Teacher’s union representative Jim Lynnett said he thought the plan was too aggressive. He cautioned against moving too quickly to reopen the schools.

Trustee Chris Arend said he felt it was too slow. He encouraged the administration to try to find a way to open classrooms as soon as possible. He cited recent statistics which indicate a large proportion of high school students are failing at least one class. One parent called in to say her daughter was failing a math class and could not learn the subject online.

The trustees voted 7-0 to move forward with the plan developed by PRJUSD administrators. The school district officials will reach out to parents to advise them of the plan and how it will affect their children.