Paso School Board Authorizes Participation in School Bus Pilot Project 7.10.2024

In its meeting last night, the Paso Robles school board approved an agenda item to receive a grant from the California air resources control board for two new school buses.

Through the rural school bus pilot project, the school district will replace two of its older buses with two new renewable diesel fuel buses. With the grants, the cost per bus for the school district will be $34,985 per bus.

Trustee Kenney Enney raised concerns over the current size of the school district’s bus fleet compared to the number of drivers, and asked for a future agenda item to allow discussion for downsizing, and for reinstating bus routes for students living in San Miguel.

The board unanimously approved the resolution to partake in the rural school bus pilot project, and also requested a future agenda item for discussing the current bus fleet size.