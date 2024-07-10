Lake Fire Update 7.10.2024

The Lake Fire has grown to almost 29 thousand acres overnight, and currently sits at 16% containment.

The last update given by Cal Fire was around 10:54 last night. Currently there are 2,485 personnel assigned to the Lake Fire, with 70 crews, 225 engines, and 11 helicopters.

Cal Fire says that the fire continues to spread southeast, and remains approximately 8 to 9 miles from Los Olivos. Residents of Santa Barbara county and near the Los Olivos region are advised to look online to see areas where evacuation orders and warnings are issued.

So far, Cal Fire reports 1 structure damaged, and 3 confirmed injuries.