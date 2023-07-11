Paso School Board Meeting Tonight 07.11.2023

The Paso Robles school board will be conducting its regular meeting tonight at 5:30.

Items in its agenda include a response to a San Luis Obispo county grand jury report on whether schools across the county are addressing the mental health needs of its students. The response by the school board is currently available as part of its agenda, and agrees with most of the findings of the grand jury’s report, while also discussing how many of its recommendations have been implemented for the Paso Robles school district.

Another item in its agenda is the approval of a three-year contract with T-Mobile to help maintain student internet access in the home with the usage of hotspots. This is due to the increased need for Wi-Fi connectivity at home to ensure students have access to school-based programs.

If you cannot attend the meeting in person, the school board streams their meetings online.