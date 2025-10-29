Paso School Board Once Again Votes Against Discussion For Resolution on Transgender Youth 10.29.2025

In previous Paso Robles school board meetings, trustee Kenney Enney attempted to motion for a future discussion item regarding transgender students in girls’ locker rooms, bathrooms, and sports.

The motion failed to pass each time, 4 votes no, 3 votes yes. The issue was once again brought forward by members of the public during public comment, and trustee Enney during board discussion at the end of the meeting.

The temperature of the discussion was turned up during its end, with trustees Kenney Enney, Jim Cogan, Laurene McCoy, and Sondra Williams all firing back and forth. “We have a legal opinion that says we don’t have to keep wasting time having this same conversation,” Cogan said. “We can do one more vote so that you can put it on social media and blast us…” he continued.

Once again the motion failed to pass 4 – 3.