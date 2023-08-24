Paso School Board Votes Re Georgia Brown Campus 8.24.2023

The Paso Robles school board met on Tuesday to further discuss the 36th street campus.

Following three presentations and a public comment session, the board made two decisions towards for their next step on the 36th street campus. The board first unanimously approved a capacity study for the elementary and junior high schools for the district to be completed as soon as possible.

The board then discussed the possibility of forming a district advisory committee as opposed to the previously discussed 7-11 committee. In a presentation to the board, staff said a 7-11 committee exclusively discusses what can be done to property and land, whereas an advisory committee could have an expanded scope. These could potentially include Georgia Brown’s continued operations and the future of the dual immersion program.

The board voted 5 to 1 in directing staff to compose a draft application for the DAC, and come back with further information on what the scope of the committee can be. The board also agreed that if they received any concerning updates from the DSA on Georgia Brown, then an emergency meeting would be held before its next meeting on September 12th.