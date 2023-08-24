Templeton School Board Meeting Tonight 8.24.2023

The Templeton school board’s first meeting of the 2023-24 school year will be tonight.

Part of its agenda will be a review presentation of its discipline policies for this year. Another section of the agenda is proposed revisions to several administrative regulation policies. These revisions include education for homeless and foster children, as well as updating ceremonies and observances.

The updated ceremonies adds Juneteenth to the list of holidays on which public schools must be closed. A new law also adds “Genocide Remembrance Day” to the list of days districts are authorized to close.

The meeting will begin at 6:15, after the school board’s closed session at 5:30 in the evening. Board meetings take place at the school district’s office at 950 Old County Road in Templeton.