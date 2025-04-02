Ad Hoc Committee Meeting For Niblick Project Scheduled April 10th – 4.02.2025

An Ad Hoc committee for the Niblick road corridor project is scheduled to meet Thursday, April 10th at 1:30 pm in the library conference room, second floor of the city library.

After reviewing the projects history and process, the Ad Hoc committee will discuss the urban design concept package and response, as well as the urban design refinement and alternatives process for the project.

The city council previously instructed staff to review the design elements of the Niblick corridor project, seeking alternatives for some of the concepts presented to them in February.

This is an in-person meeting, with an opportunity for public comment.