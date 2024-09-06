Paso Seeking Food Trucks For New Year’s Eve Celebration 9.06.2024

The city of Paso Robles recently announced they are gearing up for the New Year’s Eve celebration in the downtown city park.

According to the announcement, they are looking to feature two local food trucks as part of the celebration. The criteria for these food trucks is that they must offer unique menus and festive decor to complement the event, while also avoiding competition with nearby downtown restaurants.

The city says the New Year’s Eve celebration will feature a bonfire, live music, adult beverages, and is likely to draw in over 5,000 attendees.

Interested food truck vendors can apply at the city of Paso Robles’s website.