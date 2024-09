Yesterday morning, a shelter-in-place order was called for Atascadero high school by the Atascadero police department after they received an anonymous call.

The caller claimed they may have seen a handgun on the dashboard of a vehicle parked near the school’s track.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Atascadero police department ordered a shelter-in-place for the high school to investigate the area.

Once nothing suspicious was confirmed, the shelter-in-place was lifted.